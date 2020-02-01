Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.20-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.74. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.20-7.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.83.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.27. 2,691,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,998. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

