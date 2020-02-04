Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares (NASDAQ:EVGBC) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares (NASDAQ:EVGBC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0317 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGBC opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares has a 12 month low of $100.06 and a 12 month high of $100.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.02.

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares™.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?