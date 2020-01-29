Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Shares Up 0.2%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $13.07, 5,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 130,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Read More: What is a Call Option?