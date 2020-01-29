Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.12

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 2420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th.

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust news, insider (Jim) Askew James 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 46,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

