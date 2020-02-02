eBay Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eBay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson forecasts that the e-commerce company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. eBay has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in eBay by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in eBay by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 56,749 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in eBay by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 34,869 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: Market Perform