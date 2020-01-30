eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eBay to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $34.58 on Thursday. eBay has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 46.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund