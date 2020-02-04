eBay Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eBay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. eBay’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $34.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $42.00.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

