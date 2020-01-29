eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cowen

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.31.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank grew its position in eBay by 982.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in eBay by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in eBay by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in eBay by 3.7% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 9.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: Market Perform