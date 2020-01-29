eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Earnings Results

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05, RTT News reports. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

eBay stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. eBay has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.04.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)