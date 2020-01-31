eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $43.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised eBay from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,419,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,058,309. eBay has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 46.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

