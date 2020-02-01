eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for eBay’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EBAY. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. 12,105,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,437,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.41. eBay has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

