eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Wedbush

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wedbush from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

EBAY traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.55. 1,276,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,437,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank raised its stake in eBay by 982.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in eBay by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

