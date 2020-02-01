eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,437,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. eBay has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

