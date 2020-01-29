eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.72-10.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.92 billion.eBay also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of eBay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.61.

eBay stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,633,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. eBay has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

