eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $37.36, but opened at $36.21. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. eBay shares last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 21,462,259 shares.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in eBay by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 46.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing