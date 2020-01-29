eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.72-10.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.92 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.05 EPS.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $34.58. 18,139,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. eBay has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of eBay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.38.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

