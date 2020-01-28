Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) Short Interest Update

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 93,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I by 11.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I by 27.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I during the second quarter valued at $146,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECT remained flat at $$0.57 during trading on Monday. 54,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,305. Eca Marcellus Trust I has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Eca Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 75.44% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

Eca Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

