Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Echo Energy PLC (LON:ECHO)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), 579,428 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,040,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.74. The company has a market cap of $14.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.63.

Echo Energy Company Profile (LON:ECHO)

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing as an exploration, gas focused E&P company in Latin America. It engages in the appraisal of oil and gas exploration permits; and holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

