ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15, approximately 8,309 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 24,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

ECN Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECNCF)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

