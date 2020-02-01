ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00. The company traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.48, with a volume of 338790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.39.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ECN. CIBC upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.65.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital Corp will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

