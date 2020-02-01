ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ECN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.42.

TSE ECN traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.60. The company had a trading volume of 420,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,703. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.64. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$3.75 and a one year high of C$5.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

