Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.93

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 15934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,226,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,058,000 after acquiring an additional 765,521 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth $6,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

