Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) Short Interest Update

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:EDNT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,027. Edison Nation has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edison Nation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Edison Nation at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison Nation Company Profile

Edison Nation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and sells various toy products directly to retailers or direct to consumers via e-commerce in North America, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Packaging Materials. The company produces battery-operated products for theme parks and entertainment venues; and party-related and arts and crafts-related items to retailers.

