Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 45.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.53% and a negative net margin of 842.47%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

