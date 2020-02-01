Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

EDIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

EDIT traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. 784,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,727. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 842.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.53%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $1,969,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

