EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of EDPFY stock opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

