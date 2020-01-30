Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.42.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.13. The company had a trading volume of 392,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $163.08 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.37 and its 200-day moving average is $226.27.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,091,959.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,757.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,391 shares of company stock worth $33,140,879. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,650,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,976,000 after buying an additional 110,497 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,314,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,876,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,537,000 after buying an additional 72,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 668,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,097,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

