Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $782,737.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $219.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.07. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $165.69 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 28,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 154,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

