Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Earnings Results

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

EW opened at $233.97 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $163.08 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.44 and a 200-day moving average of $226.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

