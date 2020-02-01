Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.15-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.15-6.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $14.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.23 and a 200-day moving average of $226.63. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $163.08 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.38.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $1,265,419.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,266.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

