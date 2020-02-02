Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $278.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $278.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EW. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

NYSE EW traded down $14.11 on Friday, hitting $219.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,140,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $163.08 and a 12-month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $1,265,419.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,266.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,537,000 after acquiring an additional 72,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 113,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54,470 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

