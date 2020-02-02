Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.38.

Shares of EW stock opened at $219.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.23 and its 200 day moving average is $226.63. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $163.08 and a one year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Insiders sold a total of 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,447,000 after buying an additional 94,895 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 84.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,537,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 92.0% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 113,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained