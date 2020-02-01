Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $270.00 at Piper Sandler

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.38.

NYSE:EW traded down $14.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,140,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.63. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $163.08 and a twelve month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Insiders have sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,895 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 84.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,537,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 92.0% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 113,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

