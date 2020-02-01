Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.49-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.15-6.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $14.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $163.08 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.38.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,896.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,559.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,091,959.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,757.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index