Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.49-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.15-6.40 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $14.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $163.08 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.38.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

