Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.36

Egdon Resources Plc (LON:EDR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as low as $4.25. Egdon Resources shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 104,959 shares trading hands.

Separately, VSA Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Egdon Resources in a report on Monday, January 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.36.

Egdon Resources Company Profile (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

