eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 17.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 702,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $104,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $13,545,004. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in eHealth by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.00. The company had a trading volume of 714,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,593. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 389.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.44. eHealth has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

