eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EHTH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.60.

Shares of EHTH stock traded down $7.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.16. 790,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,199. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,919. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

