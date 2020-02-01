Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) VP Acquires $67,600.00 in Stock

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) VP Eldon C. Mayer III purchased 5,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $405,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $12.36 on Friday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIGR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

