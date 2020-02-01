Eisai Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Receives $85.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Eisai Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:ESALY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

ESALY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.32. 3,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eisai has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $86.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.42). Eisai had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eisai will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

