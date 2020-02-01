Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.26-3.26 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.256-6.256 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.32. 3,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820. Eisai has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.53.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.42). Eisai had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

