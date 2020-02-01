Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELAN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.24.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,828,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,905. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 118.85, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 196.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

