Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells $421,625.00 in Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $421,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Elastic NV has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Elastic by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 93,988 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Elastic by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 55,705 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

