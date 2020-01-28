Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC set a $9.80 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of EGO stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. 2,846,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $172.26 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 22.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

