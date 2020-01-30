Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Electro-Sensors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:ELSE opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a PE ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. Electro-Sensors has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $4.01.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.70%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electro-Sensors stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Electro-Sensors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

