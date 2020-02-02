Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $118.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $113.00. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Shares of EA stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,676.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,642,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $179,852,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 4,947.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,984 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after buying an additional 283,719 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 902.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 308,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,212,000 after buying an additional 278,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks