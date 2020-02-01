Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.65-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15-5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.90 EPS.

EA traded down $3.72 on Friday, reaching $107.92. 6,995,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,228. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.94. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. UBS Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.88.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $570,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

