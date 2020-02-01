Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, reaching $107.92. 6,993,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $114.13.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Electronic Arts to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.88.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

