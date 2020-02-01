Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.152 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.65-4.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.88.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,995,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,228. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $570,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?