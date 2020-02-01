Elementis (LON:ELM) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Elementis plc (LON:ELM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 220 to GBX 186. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Elementis traded as low as GBX 127.20 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 128.40 ($1.69), with a volume of 254479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.80 ($1.71).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Elementis from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.17) target price (down from GBX 175 ($2.30)) on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 169.83 ($2.23).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.48 million and a P/E ratio of 14.70.

About Elementis (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio